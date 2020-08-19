The Latest: Georgia allows up to 23K fans at football games

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Georgia Bulldogs are planning to have some fans for their football games played between the hedges.

The university announced ticket plans that call for allowing 20 to 25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium, where the field is surrounded by hedges. That would mean maximum crowds of between 18,500 and 23,000 for Georgia’s four home games in 2020.

The Bulldogs are offering single-game tickets in hopes of accommodating as many season ticket holders as possible for games against Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

The school says those who choose not to attend games this fall will be eligible for a refund on all donations and season ticket purchases, while retaining their preferred status for 2021.

Tickets will cost $150 per game.

Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante says he has the coronavirus but is currently asymptomatic.

The 37-year-old Mirante says in a video on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

He says “I feel well, I have no symptoms, neither a fever nor a cough.”

The news comes a day after Roma announced that two of its youth team players had tested positive for the virus.

