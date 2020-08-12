Sunny
NJ casinos, tracks win $264M in July after virus reopening

By AP News
Gary Royster of Atlantic City holds up a wad of cash he used to gamble at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City on July 2, 2020, the day the casino reopened after being shut down for months amid the coronavirus outbreak. New Jersey's casinos and horse tracks won $264.5 million in July after reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak, a figure that was down nearly 21% from a year ago, but one the gambling houses will gladly take after months of inactivity. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos and horse tracks won $264.5 million in July after reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak, a figure that was down nearly 21% from a year ago, but one the gambling houses will gladly take after months of inactivity. Figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement reflect the first month of resumed operations _ albeit at 25% of normal capacity _ that the casinos and tracks were permitted to undertake. Internet gambling revenue more than doubled in July to $87.4 million, and sports betting revenue was $29.5 million, up 65% over July 2019 levels, with sports including baseball, basketball and hockey resuming their seasons.

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

