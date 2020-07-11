Sunny
Norwich relegated, Liverpool’s 100% home record ends in EPL

By AP News
Norwich City's Todd Cantwell is dejected after West Ham scored their fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and West Ham at the Carrow Road stadium in Norwich, England, Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Alex Pantling/Pool via AP)

Norwich is the first team to be relegated from the English Premier League as Liverpool drops points at Anfield for the first time this season. Michail Antonio scored all the goals for West Ham in its 4-0 win over last-place Norwich, which cannot stay up because it is 13 points from safety with a maximum nine points remaining. Watford beat Newcastle 2-1 and joined West Ham in moving six points clear of the relegation zone. Liverpool’s perfect home record in its title-winning campaign was ended in surprising fashion as Burnley battled back for a 1-1 draw. Chelsea lost 3-0 at Sheffield United and Manchester City won 5-0 at Brighton.

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

