The Latest: NC State reports 5 tested positive for COVID-19

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

North Carolina State says five people tied to Wolfpack sports have tested positive for COVID-19.

Athletics spokesman Fred Demarest said Thursday those positives came after the school tested 315 athletes, coaches and staff starting May 29. That’s a positive rate of roughly 1.6%.

N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan had announced in early June that the school had begun a schedule of allowing athletes to return in phases to campus.

That plan started with testing of members of the football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs who live locally. Athletes who were cleared were then allowed to participate in voluntary workouts in small groups.

On Wednesday, rival North Carolina said it was pausing football workouts for at least a week. That came after 37 positive results among 429 tests administered to UNC athletes, coaches and staff as they returned to campus in phases starting in June.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says forward Vinícius Júnior will need to have another coronavirus test after an initial test result came out “wrong.”

Zidane says “the doctor informed me that the test had come out wrong and we were going to repeat it.”

Zidane says the Brazilian’s test was not positive. He says “sometimes there are errors. It wasn’t negative or positive.”

Spanish league players have undergone regular testing since the competition resumed last month.

Some players and staff members at Valencia and Alavés tested positive in March. They have all recovered. No player has tested positive since the competition resumed in empty stadiums.

Madrid leads the Spanish league with four games left.

