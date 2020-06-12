Cloudy
61.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Missouri football program pushes again for racial justice

By AP News
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Eliah Drinkwitz is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Missouri, in Columbia, Mo. Last week, members of the Missouri football team marched from The Columns on campus to downtown Columbia in protest of racial injustice. The idea came from sophomore safety Martez Manuel, but it quickly gained the support of new coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Missouri football program pushes again for racial justice

Photo Icon View Photo

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Last week, members of the Missouri football team marched from The Columns on campus to downtown Columbia in protest of racial injustice. The idea came from sophomore safety Martez Manuel, but it quickly gained the support of new coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff. The march culminated with a moment of silence for George Floyd, the black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, and more than 60 people registered to vote. It came five years after protests over racial issues on campus led to the ouster of the system president and the chancellor of the school’s flagship campus.

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 