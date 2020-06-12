Missouri football program pushes again for racial justice View Photo

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Last week, members of the Missouri football team marched from The Columns on campus to downtown Columbia in protest of racial injustice. The idea came from sophomore safety Martez Manuel, but it quickly gained the support of new coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff. The march culminated with a moment of silence for George Floyd, the black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, and more than 60 people registered to vote. It came five years after protests over racial issues on campus led to the ouster of the system president and the chancellor of the school’s flagship campus.

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer