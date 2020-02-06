Robbins’ career-high 29 propels Drake past Bradley 73-60

DES MOINES, Iowa — Liam Robbins poured in a career-high 29 points, adding seven rebounds and three blocked shots as Drake defeated Bradley 73-60 Wednesday night.

Robbins was 9-for-12 shooting and made 10 of 11 at the line. Garrett Sturtz added 12 points with seven rebounds, while Roman Penn scored 10 for Drake (16-8, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference).

Drake opened the second half with a quick 9-1 run to push the game out of reach with an 18-point lead. Robbins scored four of the nine.

The win broke a two-game skid for the Bulldogs and moved them into a tie for fifth place in the MVC with Bradley.

Darrell Brown led Bradley (15-9, 6-5) with 24 points on 7-for-14 shooting and 10 of 12 at the foul line. Ja’Shon Henry added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Kennell had 11 points and six rebounds.

Bradley’s top scorer and rebounder, Elijah Childs (14.2 ppg, 9.1 rpg), has missed 12 of the last 13 games with a hand injury.

Drake matches up against Northern Iowa on the road on Saturday. Bradley matches up against Evansville at home on Sunday.

