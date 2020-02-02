Williams scores 20, leads Murray State past SIU-Edwardsville

MURRAY, Kent. —

KJ Williams had 20 points and 15 rebounds as Murray State won its 11th straight game, defeating Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74-55 on Saturday night.

SIU-Edwardsville tied the game at 46 when Iziah James hit a 3-pointer with 12:42 remaining but the Cougars missed their next 17 shots. Kenyon Duling ended the long drought with a 3-pointer with eight seconds left and SIUE finished the game at 32% from the field, including 2 of 12 on 3-pointers. Murray State shot 54% for the game.

Tevin Brown had 17 points for Murray State (17-5, 10-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaiveon Eaves added 14 points. Anthony Smith had 12 rebounds. Murray State remains tied for first place with Austin Peay.

Tyresse Williford tied a season high with 22 points for the Cougars (5-18, 2-8). Cam Williams added 12 points.

Murray State plays at Belmont on Thursday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Morehead State at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com