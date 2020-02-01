Clear
48.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Saint Peter’s defeats Manhattan 70-53

By AP News

JERSEY CITY, N.J. —

Dallas Watson and Matthew Lee had 10 points each to lift Saint Peter’s to a 70-53 win over Manhattan on Friday night.

The Peacocks (9-10, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) made 24 of 28 free throws and scored 17 points off 23 Manhattan turnovers.

Elijah Buchanan had 16 points for the Jaspers (8-10, 4-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Pauly Paulicap added 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Christian Hinckson grabbed 10 rebounds.

St. Peter’s takes on Siena at home on Sunday. Manhattan takes on Iona at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Element of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 