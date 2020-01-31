Clear
44.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Woods scores 39; Portland State beats Montana 88-81

By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. — Holland Woods shot 21 free throws without a miss and finished with a career-high 39 points to lead Portland State to an 88-81 victory over Montana on Thursday night.

Portland State (11-12, 5-6 Big Sky Conference) snapped a two-game skid while Montana (11-10, 7-3) has lost two straight games.

The Vikings held a double-digit lead with nine minutes left in the first half until Sayeed Pridgett’s jumper pulled Montana to 77-68 with 1:40 remaining.

Woods was 7-of-19 shooting from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Sal Nuhu added 10 points for the Vikings.

Kendal Manuel scored 19 points to lead Montana. Derrick Carter-Hollinger had 17 points, and Timmy Falls and Pridgett added 14 apiece.

Montana hosts Montana State on Saturday. Portland State plays at Southern Utah on Feb. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 