Bethune-Cookman beats S.C. State 78-74 behind Bailey

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Isaiah Bailey scored 17 points and made four assists and Bethune-Cookman beat South Carolina State 78-74 on Monday night.

Cletrell Pope and Joe French scored 15 points apiece for the Wildcats (10-11, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who shot 68% from the field (27 of 40) and 69% from beyond the arc (9-13). Houston Smith had seven rebounds.

Damani Applewhite and Tariq Simmons each scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (9-10, 4-3), who held a 48-30 advantage on points in the paint and a 15-2 edge on second-chance points. Zach Sellers scored 16 points and made four assists.

Bethune-Cookman plays Florida A&M on the road on Saturday. South Carolina State faces NC Central on the road on Saturday.

