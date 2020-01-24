43.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Loyola Marymount jumps out early to beat Pepperdine 77-65

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Parker Dortch scored 18 of his career-best 20 points in the first half as Loyola Marymount rolled to a 77-65 victory over Portland on Thursday night to snap a four-game skid.

Keli Leaupepe had career highs in both points (24) and rebounds (eight) for LMU (8-12, 2-4 West Coast Conference). Jordan Bell chipped in 13 points and Eli Scott added 13 rebounds, 10 assists and five points. Erik Johansson finished with eight points that included two 3-pointers to reach his career 100th with the Lions.

JoJo Walker had 17 points to lead Portland (9-12, 1-5), which has lost four straight.

LMU built a double-digit lead midway through the first half. The Pilots cut the deficit to 50-41 with 11 minutes to play before the Lions pulled away.

Portland travels to Pepperdine on Saturday. Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 