Talton-Thomas leads Texas A & M-CC past New Orleans 74-71

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jashawn Talton-Thomas had 21 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi edged past New Orleans 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Irshaad Hunte had 15 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8-12, 4-5 Southland Conference). Jordan Hairston added 14 points. Myles Smith had 13 points.

Jaylen Key had 14 points for the Privateers (6-13, 2-7). Bryson Robinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Troy Green had 11 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces Incarnate Word on the road on Saturday. New Orleans plays Nicholls State at home on Saturday.

