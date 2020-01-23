Harris scores 28, Nevada beats UNLV 86-72

RENO, Nev. — Jalen Harris had 28 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals and Nevada beat UNLV 86-72 on Wednesday night.

Jazz Johnson added 19 points, Lindsey Drew scored 14 and Nisre Zouzoua 11 for Nevada.

UNLV’s Nick Blair made two free throws to open the scoring but the Wolf Pack (12-8, 5-3 Mountain West) answered with an 11-0 run and led the rest of the way.

Bryce Hamilton had 26 points and Aumari Hardy scored 23 for UNLV (11-10, 6-2). The Runnin’ Rebels had their three-game win streak snapped and lost for just the second time in their last nine games.