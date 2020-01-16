UC Irvine dumps Cal St. Fullerton 74-61

FULLERTON, Calif. — Collin Welp scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench and UC Irvine beat Cal State Fullerton 74-61 on Wednesday.

Eyassu Worku scored 20 and Evan Leonard added 17 for the Anteaters (10-8, 2-0 Big West Conference). Tommy Rutherford tied a career-high 14 rebounds in the win.

The Titans (5-13, 0-3) led 14-12 with 10:21 left in the first half before UC Irvine took control for good with a 25-8 run and led 37-22 when Welp hit a 3-pointer with 2:12 before intermission. They led 39-25 at halftime and were up by double digits the entire second half.

The Anteaters now have won three of their last four while Cal State Fullerton has dropped three straight.

Jackson Rowe led the Titans with 18 points, Vincent Lee and Brandon Kamga each scored 13 and Austen Awosika 11.

