Mostly cloudy
49.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Edwards lifts Charlotte over Old Dominion 53-47

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drew Edwards had 12 points as Charlotte defeated Old Dominion 53-47 on Saturday.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Charlotte (9-5, 3-0 Conference USA) scored 23 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 20 first-half points for Old Dominion marked the fewest of the season for the road team.

Malik Curry had 17 points for the Monarchs (6-10, 2-1). Aaron Carver added 7 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Reece had five steals.

Charlotte matches up against Marshall on the road on Thursday. Old Dominion faces W. Kentucky on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 