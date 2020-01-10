Clear
Boum carries UTEP past Southern Miss 76-64

By AP News

EL PASO, Texas — Souley Boum scored 26 points, tying his career high, as UTEP stretched its home win streak to nine games, getting past Southern Miss 76-64 on Thursday night.

Bryson Williams added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Miners (10-6, 1-2 Conference USA). Boum was 14 of 14 from the foul line and Eric Vila had 10 rebounds.

Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (4-12, 0-3), Leonard Harper-Baker added 14 and LaDavius Draine 13 points.

UTEP plays Louisiana Tech at home on Saturday. Southern Miss faces UTSA on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

