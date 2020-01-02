Partly sunny
Mike scores 24 to lead SMU over South Florida 82-64

By AP News

DALLAS — Isiaha Mike had 24 points as SMU beat South Florida 82-64 on Wednesday in their first American Athletic Conference game of the season.

Tyson Jolly had 14 points and six rebounds for SMU (10-2). Kendric Davis added 12 points and 10 assists, and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 12 points. SMU posted a season-high 24 assists.

The Mustangs opened the second half on a 12-3 run to extend their lead to 25 points.

Laquincy Rideau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (7-7). Xavier Castaneda added 10 points, and Michael Durr had eight rebounds.

SMU plays Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday. South Florida takes on UConn at home on Saturday.

