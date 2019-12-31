Martin scores 19, No. 19 West Virginia women beat Cornell

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tynice Martin scored 19 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 14 and No. 19 West Virginia beat Cornell 68-62 on Tuesday.

Kari Niblack added 10 points for West Virginia (10-1). Esmery Martinez had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals. West Virginia has wins against No. 10 Mississippi State, 19th-ranked Michigan State, and Syracuse this season – with its lone loss to Creighton (10-3).

Cornell pulled within one point three times in the third quarter, but wasn’t able to take the lead as West Virginia ended the quarter on a 8-2 run. Cornell got as close as three points in the fourth until the Mountaineers answered with five consecutive points to seal it.

Samantha Widmann led Cornell (6-6) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kate Sramac had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Laura Bagwell-Katalinich scored 12.

