Indiana St wins 8th straight, tops Southern Illinois 68-56

By AP News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Tyreke Key had 20 points as Indiana State extended its winning streak to eight games, topping Southern Illinois 68-56 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams on Monday night.

Tre Williams had 14 points and three assists for Indiana State (8-4, 1-0 MVC). Jake LaRavia added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Barnes had six assists for the hosts.

Barret Benson had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Salukis (6-8, 0-1). Marcus Domask added 13 points.

Indiana State matches up against Drake on the road on Saturday. Southern Illinois plays Illinois State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

