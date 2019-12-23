Cloudy
47.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Seton Hall turns it around, downs Prairie View A & M by 20 PTs

By AP News

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Quincy McKnight scored 25 points, made all nine of his free throw attempts and had four steals and Seton Hall erupted in the second half for a 75-55 win over Prairie View A&M on Sunday.

Anthony Nelson, Jared Rhoden and Tyrese Samuel each scored 12 for Seton Hall (8-4).

The Pirates shot 7 of 23 in the first half — including all seven missed 3-point attempts — and Prairie View led 27-22 at halftime. Seton Hall then turned it around shooting 57.6% (19 of 33) and outscored the Panthers 53-28.

Darius Williams scored 19 for the Panthers (3-9), Gerard Andrus scored 14 and Devonte Patterson 11.

Seton Hall starts Big East Conference action when it travels to DePaul on Dec. 30.

After a Dec. 30 home contest against NAIA-member Huston-Tillotson, the Panthers begin Southwestern Athletic Conference play Jan. 4 at home against Alcorn State.

_____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 