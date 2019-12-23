Rain
46.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ingram scores 21 to lead FAU over Mercer 65-50

By AP News

MACON, Ga. — Jailyn Ingram had a season-high 21 points as Florida Atlantic topped Mercer 65-50 on Sunday night.

Cornelius Taylor had 15 points for Florida Atlantic (8-4), which won its fourth consecutive game. Michael Forrest added 13 points.

Ethan Stair had 15 points for the Bears (5-8).

Florida Atlantic takes on South Florida on the road next Sunday. Mercer faces Milligan at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 