Carter helps No. 15 Mississippi St. women beat Virginia

LAS VEGAS — Rickea Jackson scored 17 points, Jessika Carter had a double-double, and No. 15 Mississippi State beat Virginia 72-59 on Saturday in the championship game of the Duel in the Desert.

Carter finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Jordan Danberry and JaMya Mingo-Young added 10 points apiece for Mississippi State (11-2). Jackson and Carter were selected to the all-tournament team with Jackson named MVP.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter before Virginia scored 17 of the next 23 points to make it 26-all when Jocelyn Willoughby hit a 3-pointer midway through the second. Jackson scored eight points during a 14-4 run that gave Mississippi State a 40-30 lead at halftime and the Cavaliers trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Willoughby led Virginia (5-6) with 21 points, Dominique Toussaint added 11 and Lisa Jablonski scored 10.

