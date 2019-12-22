Mostly cloudy
53.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Faulkner carries W. Carolina past Tennessee Tech 89-76

By AP News

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Mason Faulkner recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Western Carolina to an 89-76 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Matt Halvorsen added 15 points for Western Carolina (8-3), including a 3-pointer 48 seconds into the game for a lead the Catamounts never lost. Kameron Gibson added 13 points. Carlos Dotson scored 11.

Western Carolina totaled 46 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Jr. Clay had 17 points and five steals for the Golden Eagles (3-9). Larry Kuimi added 14 points. Keishawn Davidson had 11 points.

Western Carolina plays Piedmont at home next Saturday. Tennessee Tech plays Mississippi on the road next Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 