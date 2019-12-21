Mostly cloudy
46.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ottey powers Illinois-Chicago past UC Irvine 76-67

By AP News

CHICAGO — Marcus Ottey scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor and Illinois-Chicago dominated the first half in a 76-67 victory over UC Irvine on Friday night.

Tarkus Ferguson pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Flames (5-8). Braelen Bridges scored 10.

UIC shot 49% from the floor in the game and 45% from 3-point range (9 of 20). The Flames held UC Irvine to 41% shooting in the first half and led 41-22 at intermission.

Eyassu Worke hit four 3-pointers and topped the Anteaters with 19 points. Reserve Collin Welp pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 