No. 17 Florida St makes 15 3-pointers, beats Clemson 72-53

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Devin Vassell had 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 17 Florida State made 15 three-pointers in a 72-53 rout of Clemson on Sunday.

Anthony Polite had 12 points on four 3s as the Seminoles (8-2, 1-1 ACC) bounced back following a road loss to Indiana.

Tevin Mack scored 14 points and Al-Amir Dawes added 13 points for Clemson (5-4, 0-2).

M.J. Walker scored 11 points, including a trio of three-pointers, for Florida State. Eight Seminoles made at least one shot from beyond the arc. Florida State shot 25 of 54 (46.3%) from the floor.

Clemson cooled off in the second half, shooting just 7 of 27 (25.9%). The Tigers shot 19 of 53 (35.8%) for the game.

TAKEAWAYS

Clemson: The Tigers lost in Tallahassee for the fifth straight time.

Florida State: The Seminoles are 20-1 at home since the start of the 2018-19 season.

WELCOME

New Seminoles football coach Mike Norvell was introduced to the fans in the first half. A day earlier, he coached Memphis to the American Athletic Conference title,

UP NEXT

Clemson: Hosts South Carolina on Dec. 15.

Florida State: Plays host to North Florida on Dec. 17.