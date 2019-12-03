UC Riverside puts streak on line vs California Baptist

UC Riverside (6-2) vs. California Baptist (3-4)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it battles California Baptist. UC Riverside is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. California Baptist lost 84-83 to South Dakota on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: California Baptist’s Milan Acquaah has averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists while De’jon Davis has put up 12 points and 8.1 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Callum McRae has averaged 12.3 points and nine rebounds while George Willborn III has put up 7.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Acquaah has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. Acquaah has accounted for 16 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UC Riverside is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Highlanders are 1-2 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lancers. California Baptist has 49 assists on 80 field goals (61.3 percent) across its previous three outings while UC Riverside has assists on 48 of 77 field goals (62.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy UC Riverside defense has held opponents to just 52.5 points per game, the fifth-lowest in Division I. California Baptist has given up an average of 75.1 points through seven games (ranked 205th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com