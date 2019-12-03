Bey, No. 20 Colorado host LMU

Loyola Marymount (3-4) vs. No. 20 Colorado (6-0)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Eli Scott and Loyola Marymount will face Tyler Bey and No. 20 Colorado. Scott is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games. Bey has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Colorado’s Bey has averaged 14.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals while McKinley Wright IV has put up 11.8 points. For the Lions, Scott has averaged 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists while Ivan Alipiev has put up 13 points and 4.6 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Scott has had his hand in 43 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 24 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Loyola Marymount’s Alipiev has attempted 42 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 7 for 27 over the last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Colorado has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.3 points while giving up 50.3.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Colorado has held opposing teams to 55 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Buffaloes have allowed only 51 points per game over their last three games.

