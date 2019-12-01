Morris’ basket gives No. 16 DePaul women victory, 70-68

EVANSTON, Ill. — Sonya Morris’ short jumper in the final minute lifted No. 16 DePaul to a 70-68 victory over Northwestern on Sunday, handing the Wildcats their first loss and giving Doug Bruno his 700th victory as the Blue Demons’ coach.

Northwestern’s Veronica Burton missed a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left then Morris scored on the other end for a 69-68 lead. A turnover gave the ball back to Blue Demons (6-1) and Northwestern (5-1) had to foul five times to get DePaul to the line. Dee Bekelja missed both free throws and the ball went out of bounds with 6.2 seconds remaining. After a review, a jump-ball was called with possession to DePaul which got a final free throw from Chante Stonewall with 2.2 seconds left.

Stonewall finished with 25 points, Morris 22 and Bekelja 11. Kelly Campbell didn’t score but had 11 assists and a game-high seven rebounds.

Abbie Wolf had 18 points and Lindsey Pulliam and Byrdy Galernik scoring 16 each for the Wildcats.

