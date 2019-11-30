Partly cloudy
34.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

No. 22 Gonzaga women top Dayton 76-65 at Gulf Coast Showcase

By AP News

ESTERO, Fla. — Jenn Wirth scored a career-high 19 points, Katie Campbell added 17 with five 3-pointers and No. 22 Gonzaga beat Dayton 76-65 on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Gonzaga trailed by two points midway through the third quarter until going on a 12-0 run to stay in front for good. Campbell scored five points during the run and Wirth added four.

Campbell’s final 3-pointer put the Bulldogs ahead 72-63 with 36 seconds left, and her teammates made four straight free throws to seal it.

Jill Townsend chipped in with 18 points for Gonzaga (4-1). The Zags made 8 of 20 3-pointers and 18 of 21 free throws.

Shakeela Fowler and Jayla Scaife each scored 16 points for Dayton (3-4), which has lost three straight. Erin Whalen added 10 points.

Gonzaga advances to face Middle Tennessee in the semifinals on Saturday, while Dayton plays Auburn.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 