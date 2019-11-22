No. 2 Baylor women beat Lamar 90-28 for 34th win in row View Photo

WACO, Texas — Graduate transfer Erin DeGrate scored 19 points, NaLyssa Smith added 18 on 8-of-8 shooting and Queen Egbo had another double-double as No. 2 and defending national champion Baylor won its 34th game in a row, 90-28 over Lamar on Thursday night.

Playing for the second time in three nights, all 10 players who got in the game scored for the Lady Bears (5-0). All played pretty much a half, with DeGrate’s season-high 21 minutes the most, and 19 the fewest by anyone.

Egbo had 12 points and 10 points in 19 minutes for her second double-double in a row. Te’a Cooper had 12 points with three 3-pointers.

Angel Hastings had 13 points for Lamar (1-3), which shot 18 percent overall (10 of 57) and was outrebounded 45-12. Leading scorer Amber Vidal, who was averaging 16.3 points a game, scored just 2 points while making only 1 of 16 shots.

Lamar had its only lead when Hastings hit a 3-pointer to make it 5-4 just over 2 minutes into the game, and were down only one point before Egbo’s jumper started a 16-0 run over the final 6½ minutes of the first quarter to make it 24-7.

BIG PICTURE

Lamar: First-year head coach Aqua Franklin and the Cardinals lost 70 percent of the team’s scoring from last year’s Southland Conference champions.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have won 44 home games in a row, and have won their last 54 home games against non-conference opponents. … Baylor shot 68 percent from the field (36 of 53). … Baylor did struggle with ball control, its 21 turnovers being one more than the team’s average.

UP NEXT

Lamar hosts Louisiana-Lafayette Monday.

Baylor heads to the U.S. Virgin Islands to play three games in the in the Paradise Jam. The Lady Bears play Washington State on Thanksgiving Day.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25