No. 7 Oregon State wins Preseason WNIT

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Destiny Slocum ignited a third quarter run and scored all 17 of her points in the second half, leading No. 7 Oregon State to an 80-69 victory over Missouri State on Sunday in the championship game of the Preseason WNIT.

Slocum’s 3-pointer at third-quarter buzzer capped a 13-0 run for a 55-49 lead and Oregon State went on to end the nation’s longest road winning streak at 13 games.

Taylor Jones’ inside hoop gave Oregon State (4-0) the game’s biggest lead at 64-51 and the Lady Bears (5-1) never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

Mikayla Pivec scored 14 of her team-high 18 points in the second half for the Beavers. Pivec also had six assists and seven rebounds and was selected the tournament’s most valuable player. Slocum joined Pivec on the all-tournament team, along with Missouri State’s Alexa Willard and Jasmine Franklin.

Kat Tudor was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and added 14 points for Oregon State.

Willard scored 21 points. Franklin added 13, and Emily Gartner had 11.

The Lady Bears went on an 8-0 run early in the third quarter to take their largest lead at 47-39, but Slocum hit a 3-pointer to start what proved to be Oregon State’s decisive run.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri State: Missouri State is accustomed to playing the top teams in the nation. Six of its last nine games dating to last season have been against Top 25 teams.

Oregon State: Tudor, a senior guard who missed the last 21 games last season with a knee injury, should continue to provide a major boost as her minutes increase. She is third in school history in career 3-pointers with 182. … Junior forward Taylor Corosdale suffered an apparent leg injury in the first quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Southern Utah on Thursday.

Missouri State: Hosts Santa Clara on Friday.