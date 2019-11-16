Sunny
65.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Engstler double-double lifts No. 20 Orange women by Albany

By AP News

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Emily Engstler had her second-straight double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 20 Syracuse used 10-point advantages in the second and fourth quarters to dispatch Albany 75-53 on Saturday.

Kiara Lewis led the Orange (3-0) with 17 points.

Syracuse broke away from a 16-all tie after one quarter, making 8 of 18 shots while Albany shot 3 of 16. The Orange had a 16-8 rebounding edge in the quarter. After an even third quarter, when Albany shot 57 percent and the Orange only upped the lead to a dozen, Syracuse again took control. Leading by nine, the Orange went on an 11-2 run with four different players scoring. The Great Danes went 1 of 4 from the field with two turnovers and were down 67-47 with 4:20 left.

Kyara Frames paced the Great Danes (1-3) with 12 points.

Syracuse went 15 of 22 from the foul line while Albany was 2 of 4 and outrebounded by 13.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 