No. 8 Gonzaga cruises by Texas A & M for 79-49 victory

By AP News

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge each scored 16 points, and No. 8 Gonzaga routed Texas A&M 79-49 on Friday night.

Filip Petrusev added 14 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Bulldogs (4-0) overcome a slow start. Drew Timme had 11 points.

Gilder also had seven rebounds in his return to Texas A&M. He transferred last summer after the Aggies fired Billy Kennedy and hired Buzz Williams from Virginia Tech. Gilder sat out last season following the discovery of a blood clot in his arm.

Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M (2-1) with 14 points.

