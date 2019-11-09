Dotson had 22 points, No. 3 Kansas beats UNC Greensboro View Photo

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devon Dotson had 22 points and six assists, Udoka Azubuike added 10 points and 10 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas beat UNC Greensboro 74-62 on Friday night.

After leading by four points at the half, the Jayhawks (1-1) shot 41.7% from beyond the arc in the second half to pull away. Kansas shot 45.8% from the field overall and outrebounded the Spartans 42 to 35.

Isaiah Miller led Greensboro () with 19 points, and Kaleb Hunter had 17 points.

A late 9-0 run brought the Spartans within 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Having fallen 68-66 to Duke in a matchup plagued by 28 Kansas turnovers, the Jayhawks turned the ball over 10 times amidst the full-court pressure from Greensboro.

UNCG: After routing North Carolina A&T 83-50 on Tuesday and hanging tight early with Kansas, the Spartans take considerable momentum home to Greensboro Coliseum in preparation for the Spartan invitational next week.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts Monmouth on Nov. 15.

UNC Greensboro: Hosts Averett on Monday in the opening game of the Spartan Invitational.