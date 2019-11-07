Freshmen help No. 16 Notre Dame women beat Fordham 60-55

NEW YORK — Freshmen Sam Brunelle and Anaya Peoples scored in double figures in their Notre Dame debut, Katlyn Gilbert added 14 and the 16th-ranked Irish held off Fordham 60-55 on Tuesday night.

Brunelle scored 14 points, Peoples had 11 and Destinee Walker 10 in the 1,000th victory for the Notre Dame program — which was runner-up to Baylor in last year’s national championship game — and the 26th consecutive victory in a season opener.

Notre Dame led by 15 with under four minutes left in the second half before the Rams, 2019 Atlantic 10 champions, rallied within two, 57-55, with 11 seconds remaining. But the Irish made 3 of 6 free throws, keeping possession with a rebound and a steal.

Notre Dame played without sophomore guard Abby Prohaska, who announced via Twitter on Monday that she has blood clots in both lungs. She is out indefinitely.