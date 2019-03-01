Johnson’s 20 helps No. 18 NC State rally past Miami 87-82

Reserve Markell Johnson scored 20 points in 23 minutes… Enlarge

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Reserve Markell Johnson scored 20 points in 23 minutes and No. 18 North Carolina State shot 57 percent in the second half to rally past Miami 87-82 on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

The Wolfpack (13-1) won their seventh game in a row and are off to their best start since the 1973-74 team that won the national championship.

The Hurricanes built their biggest lead at 74-64 with 10 minutes left, but the Wolfpack responded by scoring 13 consecutive points, and Daniels’ driving layup put them ahead to stay with 6 1/2 minutes to go. Miami went nearly five minutes without a point and missed eight shots in a row.

Johnson missed only two shots, both 3-pointers, and made four free throws in the final 28 seconds to seal the win. Devon Daniels finished with 19 points for the Wolfpack, who made the most of their superior depth to overcome foul trouble.

North Carolina State outrebounded the smaller Hurricanes 51-29. Miami shot 29 free throws but sank only 16.

Miami sophomore Chris Lykes scored a career-high 28 points on only 15 shots. Zach Johnson added 21 points.

The Hurricanes outscored North Carolina State 17-2 in the final five minutes of the first half to lead 45-37. The Wolfpack had five turnovers during that span.

North Carolina State shot 37 percent in the first half and 46 percent for the game.

WARM RECEPTION

New Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz sat courtside and was introduced during a timeout.

BIG PICTURE

The Wolfpack, who late last month cranked the rankings for the first time in nearly six years, will likely move even higher next week.

Miami lost facing a ranked team for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts No. 15 North Carolina on Tuesday.

Miami: At Louisville on Sunday.

