No. 6 Nevada romps past Utah State 72-49 to remain unbeaten

Jordan Caroline scored 15 points and No. 6 Nevada… Enlarge

RENO, Nev. — Jordan Caroline scored 15 points and No. 6 Nevada matched a school record with its 14th straight victory to begin the season, beating Utah State 72-49 on Wednesday night.

Cody Martin and Tre’Shawn Thurman had 14 points apiece in the Mountain West Conference opener for the Wolf Pack (14-0, 1-0), one of four undefeated teams in the nation.

Sam Merrill led Utah State with 16 points.

Nevada held the Aggies (10-4, 0-1) to 26 percent from the floor. They entered averaging 81 points per game on 48 percent shooting.

Nevada and Utah State compiled the two best records among Mountain West teams in non-conference play, but this one was no contest.

Utah State held the sixth-biggest rebound differential in the country coming into the game, but the Aggies won only 44-43 on the boards. Utah State committed 20 turnovers that turned into 23 points for the Wolf Pack.

Nevada had a 30-14 edge in the paint.

After a 10-2 run pulled the Aggies to 29-25 with 1:45 left in the first half, Nevada answered with a 6-0 spurt for a 35-25 lead at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: After winning 10 of their first 13 games with a 16.5 point differential (best in the MWC), Utah State dropped its league opener in a hostile environment against one of the nation’s top teams.

Nevada: Also won its first 14 games in 1951-52 as a member of the Far Western Conference.

UP NEXT

Utah State: Returns home to play Air Force on Saturday.

Nevada: Faces one of its biggest conference tests Saturday at New Mexico.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25