No. 25 Iowa State women rout K-State 96-58 in Big 12 opener

AMES, Iowa — Bridget Carleton scored 16 of her 26 points in the first half to lead No. 25 Iowa State in a 96-58 rout of Kansas State on Wednesday night in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Iowa State (11-2) won its fifth straight game and improves to 10-0 at home. Kansas State (9-4) has lost two of its last four games, and seven straight conference openers. Carleton added nine rebounds and seven assists, and surpassed Alison Lacey (1,620) for ninth in career scoring.

Kristin Scott had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones, who had five in double-figure scoring for the third time this season. Ines Nezerwa and Ashley Joens added 14 points apiece, and Alexa Middleton had 11.

Kayla Goth had 17 points and 10 assists to lead Kansas State. Jasauen Beard scored 12 points and Peyton Williams chipped in with six points and 11 rebounds.

The game was tied at 26 midway through the second quarter before Iowa State closed on a 20-8 run for a 46-34 halftime advantage. The Cyclones opened the third with a 15-7 surge, led 61-41 with 2:28 remaining and opened the fourth quarter with a 15-0 run.