Grays, Held lead No. 24 DePaul women to 88-62 win

CHICAGO — Mart’E Grays scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds, Lexi Held added 18 points with four 3-pointers and No. 24 DePaul led all the way to defeat Providence 88-62 on Monday, rebounding from a three-point loss to Creighton in its Big East opener.

Tanita Allen added 12 points for DePaul (10-4, 1-1), which blew open the game with a 28-point third quarter. The Blue Demons, who dropped five places in the polls after Saturday’s upset, sank 14 3-pointers in the game, six of them coming in the third quarter.

Held kicked off the pivotal quarter with a 3 and, after Providence closed to 45-36, Kelly Campbell nailed a 3 that sparked a 17-0 run and Providence never recovered.

Mary Baskerville scored 17 on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds with two blocked shots in 14 minutes for Providence (8-6, 0-2). Maddie Jolin scored nine points and made seven assists.

Providence remains winless (0-11) in Chicago and last beat a nationally ranked team on Jan. 23, 2013.