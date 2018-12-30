No. 8 Mississippi St cruises past Louisiana-Lafayette 104-36

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Bre’Amber Scott scored 21 points, Anriel Howard added 16 and No. 8 Mississippi State blew past Louisiana-Lafayette 104-36 on Sunday in the Bulldogs’ final game before Southeastern Conference play.

Teaira McCowan added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Jordan Danberry scored 12 points and Xaria Wiggins had 10.

The Bulldogs shot 51 percent from the field, including 58 percent in the second half. Scott was 7 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Louisiana-Lafayette was led by Skyler Goodwin, who scored nine points. The Ragin’ Cajuns shot just 23 percent from the field and made only one 3-pointer.

Mississippi State (12-1) opened the game on a 22-0 run over the first six minutes and built its lead to 50-16 by halftime. The Bulldogs were led in the first half by Danberry and Howard, who both scored 12 points.

Louisiana-Lafayette (2-9) shot 6 of 33 (18 percent) from the field and had 15 turnovers before halftime to fall into the huge early hole.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have rolled through most of nonconference play, with the notable exception of a loss to Oregon earlier this month. Mississippi State has established itself as a Final Four contender for a third straight season, but is still looking for a little more consistent play, especially on the perimeter.

Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin’ Cajuns have had a tough time in nonconference play because of a tough schedule, including four losses to SEC teams. They hope to turn things around in 2019 against Sun Belt competition.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State opens SEC play at Arkansas on Thursday.

Louisiana-Lafayette travels to face Arkansas State on Thursday.

