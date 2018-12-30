Jennings nets 19, No. 25 S Carolina women top Furman 66-53

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alexis Jennings scored 19 points, Destanni Henderson had 10 and the duo combined to score all of No. 25 South Carolina’s points in a closing 10-1 run for a 66-53 win over Furman on Sunday.

The Paladins (7-6) scored seven-straight points, pulling within 56-52 when Celena Taborn scored with 2:45 to play. But Jennings made a free throw and then consecutive layups to push the lead to nine. Furman ended the skid with a free throw at the 1:01 mark but Henderson answered with a 3-pointer and wrapped it up with two free throws.

The Gamecocks (8-4) made their last five shots and forced Furman into three turnovers and two misses in the final 2:07.

Tyasha Harris had three assists to move into the top 10 on the South Carolina career list with 387.

Le’Jzae Davidson led Furman with 19 points and is now two shy of 1,000 for her career.