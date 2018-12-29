Davis, Jarreau lead No. 22 Houston over NJIT 80-59

Corey Davis Jr. scored 19 points, DeJon Jarreau had 13… Enlarge

HOUSTON — Corey Davis Jr. scored 19 points, DeJon Jarreau had 13 and No. 22 Houston beat NJIT 80-59 on Saturday to remain undefeated.

Brison Gresham had 11 points and seven rebounds and Armoni Brooks had 10 points for Houston (13-0), which shot 50 percent overall and 63 percent in the second half. Houston has won 26 straight home games and set a school record for best nonconference record.

Zach Cooks scored 20 points and Shyquan Gibbs and Diandre Wilson each added 10 for the Highlanders (11-3), who shot 33 percent from the field, including 9 of 30 on 3-pointers.

The Cougars opened the second half with a 24-6 run to lead 51-29. That included five straight points by Davis, capped by a fast-break layup with 11:14 remaining.

Houston started slowly, falling behind 18-8 on a Cooks’ 3-pointer with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. The Cougars finished the half outscoring NJIT 19-5 capped by a monstrous dunk from Jarreau with a minute left in the half. Jarreau had six points to lead the run.

BIG PICTURE

NJIT: The Highlanders look like they will be a team to watch in the Atlantic Sun, competing with Houston for the first half. This was the first game NJIT has played outside the Northeast. NJIT started 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and followed that up with 13 straight misses.

Houston: The Cougars fell behind early for the third time in four games, but they were able to recover by halftime. Houston shot 29 percent on 3-pointers, continuing struggles from behind the arc. Houston outrebounded NJIT 48-33.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Houston should remain at least at No. 22 after winning its lone game of the week.

UP NEXT

NJIT: Visit Duquesne on Monday.

Houston: Opens conference play at home against Tulsa on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25