Chattanooga tops Loyola Chicago 80-73, will play UC Irvine in NIT championship game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trey Bonham scored 23 points and Honor Huff hit a big 3-pointer late to lead Chattanooga to an 80-73 victory over Loyola Chicago in an NIT semifinal at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

The Mocs (28-9) will play UC Irvine in the championship game on Thursday. The Anteaters (32-6) set a school record for wins in a season after beating North Texas 69-67 in an earlier semifinal.

Chattanooga trailed 38-34 at the half but rallied to take a 67-57 lead on a Collin Mulholland layup with 7:33 remaining.

Loyola Chicago whittled away until Des Watson hit a 3-pointer to get the Ramblers within 74-73 with 2:37 left. Huff answered with a 3-pointer and the Mocs closed with a 6-0 run for the victory.

Huff and Bash Wieland both scored 12 for Chattanooga. Makai Richards scored 10 off the bench on 5-for-5 shooting.

Jayden Dawson had 19 points and six assists to pace the Ramblers (25-12). Miles Rubin had 14 points and Watson added 10 points and six rebounds. Jalen DeLoach scored 13 off the bench. He hit all four of his shots from the floor and all five of his free throws.

