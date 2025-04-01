Williams’ 30 lead Nebraska past Arizona State 86-78 in CBC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brice Williams’ 30 points led Nebraska over Arizona State 86-78 on Monday night in the College Basketball Crown.

Williams shot 8 for 16 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Cornhuskers (18-14). Juwan Gary scored 18 points while going 8 of 16 from the field and added five rebounds. Connor Essegian had 17 points and shot 7 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Sun Devils (13-20) were led by Alston Mason, who posted 23 points, four assists and two blocks. Basheer Jihad added 21 points and seven rebounds for Arizona State. Adam Miller also put up 15 points.

Williams scored 13 points in the first half and Nebraska went into the break trailing 38-30. Williams’ 17-point second half helped Nebraska finish off the eight-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press