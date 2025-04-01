Degenhart has 19, Boise State beats George Washington 89-59 in CBC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 19 points in Boise State’s 89-59 victory against George Washington on Monday in the College Basketball Crown.

Degenhart had three steals for the Broncos (25-10). Andrew Meadow and Pearson Carmichael each had 15 points.

The Revolutionaries (21-13) were led by Trey Autry, who posted 16 points. Rafael Castro added 11 points and two steals for George Washington. Ty Bevins also had 11 points.

Boise State took the lead with 5:00 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Javan Buchanan led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 32-26 at the break. Carmichael led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press