Brooks’ game-winner leads Butler over Utah 86-84 in CBC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pierre Brooks made a go-ahead layup in traffic with 3.2 seconds left and racked up 22 points to lead Butler past Utah 86-84 on Monday in the College Basketball Crown.

Brooks added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-19). Finley Bizjack shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to add 16 points. Kolby King shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Utes (16-17) were led by Keanu Dawes, who recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds. Utah also got 17 points and three steals from Gabe Madsen. Ezra Ausar had 15 points.

Bizjack scored 11 points in the first half and Butler went into halftime trailing 46-42. Brooks led Butler with 17 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press