Tillis’ 22 points lead UC Irvine past UAB 81-77 in OT in NIT quarterfinals

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Devin Tillis scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and overtime, and UC Irvine beat UAB 81-77 on Wednesday night in the NIT quarterfinals.

UC Irvine (31-6) plays North Texas in the semifinals on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Tillis tied it at 77-all on a 3-pointer with 1:23 left in overtime and Bent Leuchten made a go-ahead shot on their next possession.

Tillis also contributed 11 rebounds for the Anteaters. Leuchten scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added 10 rebounds. Jurian Dixon went 7 of 13 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Christian Coleman finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Blazers (24-13). Alejandro added 14 points, and Yaxel Lendeborg had 13 points, 17 rebounds and four assists.

Dixon scored 10 points in the first half and UC Irvine went into the break trailing 36-31.

