Cleveland State beats FGCU 72-65 in CBI semifinals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson had 17 points in Cleveland State’s 72-65 win against FGCU on Tuesday night in the CBI semifinals.

Cleveland State (22-12) plays Illinois State on Wednesday in the championship game.

Stevenson shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds and three steals.

Jevin Muniz led the way for the Eagles (19-14) with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Michael Duax added 15 points and seven rebounds for FGCU. Tristen Guillouette had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

By The Associated Press