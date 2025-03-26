Macy Sievers records a triple-double in NAIA women’s championship, Dordt (Iowa) repeats as champion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Macy Sievers recorded a triple-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists to help Dordt (Iowa) become back-to-back NAIA champions with an 82-73 victory over Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday night.

Sievers secured her 10th rebound and the triple-double in the closing seconds.

Lilli Frasure made a layup with 50 seconds left to pull IWU within 78-73. The Wildcats elected not to foul and Sievers drove into the lane and passed it out to a wide-open Willow Bleeker, who missed a 3-pointer off the back iron. But Sievers grabbed the long rebound, her 10th, and was fouled with 17.9 remaining. She made both free throws for a seven-point lead.

Sievers was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, including six straight in the final minute.

Dordt (35-2) was appearing in its third national championship game in four years — all under coach Bill Harmsen. The Defenders improved to 19-3 all-time at the NAIA championship, including their first title last year against Providence (Mont.).

Gracie Schoonhoven added 19 points, Janie Van Donge had 15 and Olivia Harazin 10 for Dordt.

Maddie Lawrence led Indiana Wesleyan (34-3) with 17 points and Jade Nutley added 15. Taylor Folkema scored 13 points and Emily Mattingly 10.

Dordt pulled aheady by double figures after scoring the opening 12 points of the second quarter, holding IWU scoreless for over seven minutes to build a 43-29 at halftime. Sievers had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the first half and the Defenders shot 63% from the field.

Six of IWU’s eight field goals in the first half were from 3-point range to overcome 11 turnovers.

IWU trailed 64-44 at the end of the third before battling back in the fourth. Mattingly and Lawrence made consecutive 3-pointers during a 13-0 run to get within single digits at 66-57 with seven minutes left.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.