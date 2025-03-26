Clear
Walker’s 27 lead Illinois State over Incarnate Word 78-73 in CBI semifinals

By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chase Walker had 27 points in Illinois State’s 78-73 win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday night in the CBI semifinals.

Walker had eight rebounds for the Redbirds (21-14). Ty Pence scored 15 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor and added 10 rebounds. Johnny Kinziger shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Cardinals (19-17) were led in scoring by Dylan Hayman, who finished with 24 points. Jalin Anderson added 16 points and Davion Bailey finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

